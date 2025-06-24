CEE Animation Forum 2025 Announces Lineup

PRAGUE: The CEE Animation Forum announced the official selection for its 13th edition. The leading platform for pitching, financing and coproduction in Central and Eastern Europe, and a key meeting point for the wider European animation industry, will be held in Pilsen, Czech Republic, from 4 to 6 November 2025.

A total of 29 projects from 16 countries have been selected across four categories: nine short films, eight student short films, six series and six feature films. The projects were chosen from a record 199 submissions, which marks a 62% increase from 2024 and more than double the number from 2023.

"What’s most rewarding for us is seeing so many creative teams returning to our event with new projects and knowing that it was right here where they found the right partners or new coproducers. We’re proud to be a launchpad where new European animation projects begin their journey," says Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.

The lineup features a blend of CEE countries and the most developed markets of Western Europe. CEE countries account for around 70% of the projects, with Czech Republic (five projects), Hungary (four projects) and Poland (four projects) topping the list.

CEE Animation Forum’s main activities are Pitching Competition, the Market and One-to-One meetings. Projects compete for a combined value of over €50,000 in cash and non-monetary awards, including placements at top European training programmes, markets and services.

CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Audiovisual Producers´Association Czech Republic (APA), and the Czech Ministry of Culture.

