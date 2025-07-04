Tales from the Magic Garden Sold to Several Territories

PRAGUE: The Czech/Slovak/Slovenian/French long animated film Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta was sold by New Europe Film Sales (Poland) in Spain, Indonesia, Croatia and Lithuania, among others.

The film will be released by Pilot Film in the Czech Republic, Bear With Me Distribution in Slovakia, Animateka in Slovenia, and Gebeka in France.

Hulahop is the Croatian distributor, Skalvijos Kino Centras will release the film in Lithuania, Pack Magic in Spain, and Falcon in Indonesia.

The film directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar and Jean-Claude Rozec had its world premiere in the Generation Kplus section at the 75th Berlinale, and it also run in in the Contrechamp Feature Competition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025.

Tales from the Magic Garden was in equal share produced by ZVVIKS (Slovenia), Maurfilm (Czech Republic), Artichoke (Slovakia) and Vivement Lundi! (France). It was supported by Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba, Région Bretagne / Bretagne Cinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne and NuFrame.