dok.incubator Opens Call for Projects from Visegrad Region

PRAGUE: Documentary film projects from Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary, as well as coproductions with these countries, are invited to join the 2026 dok.incubator workshop , which will be held in September and end of November 2026. The deadline for applications is 1 June 2026.

The 2026 edition brings a new and expanded format: two intensive six-day workshops, in Banská Štiavnica and Kutná Hora, led by a broader team of tutors, with a dedicated focus on marketing and audience building. For the first time, the programme opens up to a wider range of storytelling formats, welcoming documentary TV and web series, hybrid films, web-based narratives, and innovative cross-genre projects alongside traditional documentary forms.

Eight projects from the Visegrad region (each represented by a director, editor, and producer) will be selected to take part in two intensive residential workshops in 14 - 22 September (ROUGH CUT) and November 2026 (tbc) (FINE CUT & OPEN PROGRAMME).

APPLY HERE

Click HERE for a press release.