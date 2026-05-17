17-05-2026

dok.incubator Opens Call for Projects from Visegrad Region

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    dok workshop dok workshop credit: dok.incubator

    PRAGUE: Documentary film projects from Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary, as well as coproductions with these countries, are invited to join the 2026 dok.incubator workshop, which will be held in September and end of November 2026. The deadline for applications is 1 June 2026.

    The 2026 edition brings a new and expanded format: two intensive six-day workshops, in Banská Štiavnica and Kutná Hora, led by a broader team of tutors, with a dedicated focus on marketing and audience building. For the first time, the programme opens up to a wider range of storytelling formats, welcoming documentary TV and web series, hybrid films, web-based narratives, and innovative cross-genre projects alongside traditional documentary forms.

    Eight projects from the Visegrad region (each represented by a director, editor, and producer) will be selected to take part in two intensive residential workshops in 14 - 22 September (ROUGH CUT) and November 2026 (tbc) (FINE CUT & OPEN PROGRAMME).

    APPLY HERE

    Click HERE for a press release.

    Published in Czech Republic

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