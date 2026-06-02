FNE at KVIFF 2026: Karlovy Vary IFF Announces Lineup for 60th Anniversary Edition

Among the films selected for the Proxima competition there are titles by Anna Domček and Šimon Domček, Martina Buchelová, and Mate Ugrin.
The Official Selection also includes a number of Special Screenings such as the world premiere of Estonian/Lithuanian Morten by Ivan Pavljutskov (produced by Kopli Kinokompanii in coproduction with Fralita Films), the world premiere of Ukrainian/Latvian/Slovak documentary To Die to Live by Yuliia Hontaruk, and the world premiere of absurdist comedy Gregorius, the Chosen One Director / Vyvolený by Tomasz Mielnik, a Czech/Polish/Romanian coproduction produced by Background Films in coproduction with Mozaika Films, deFilm, and Magiclab.
The festival will be held 3 – 11 July 2026.
Crystal Globe Competition:
3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)
Directed by Miroslav Terzić
Produced by This and That Productions
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, Invictus, Kinorama
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA
Black Money for White Nights / Cherni pari za beli noshti (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by graal films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Center
Chica Checa (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia)
Directed by Šimon Holý
Produced by Silk Films
Coproduced by The French Connection, Arina Film, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Ille de France, Pilsner Region, European Union – Next Generation EU
Five Years, Four Months / Cinco años, cuatro meses (Colombia, USA)
Directed by Esteban Hoyos García, Juan Miguel Gelacio Ramírez
Behind the Rain / Detrás de la lluvia (Chile)
Directed by Valeria Sarmiento
The Guest / Gæsten (Denmark)
Directed by Mads Mengel
A Happy Family (Switzerland)
Directed by Jan-Eric Mack
Hijamat (Germany)
Directed by Nader Saeivar
The Lion at My Back (Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece)
Directed by Tonia Mishiali
Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films
Coproduced by Iris Productions, Avaton Films
Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center S.A. – CREATIVE GREECE – Recovery and Resilience Facility Co-Production Window (Greece), Film Fund Luxembourg – Cineworld, Creative Europe MEDIA - Mini-Slate Funding
Pipes (Lebanon)
Directed by Karim Kassem
Only Beautiful Things to Look At / Prameň (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart Films, Negativ
Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio, Proton Cinema, the Czech Television
Supported by Czech Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, National Film Institute – Hungary, Hungarian National Film Office, Kultminor
Fruit Gathering / Thit-thee Khu (Myanmar, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Aung Phyoe
Proxima Competition:
33 Steps / 33 krokov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Anna Domček, Šimon Domček
Truck Driver / Camionero (Spain, Argentina)
Directed by Francisco Marise
Against Nature / Contra la Naturaleza (Mexico)
Directed by Axel Bertha
A Whole Person Almost / Enas olokliros anthropos schedon (Greece, Bulgaria, Germany, Cyprus, Romania)
Directed by Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis
Produced by Horsefly Films
Coproduced by Red Carpet Films, Wunderlust, Felony Film, Tangaj Production
Supported by the Greek Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, EKOME, ERT, Phanta Rei, Onassis, ZDF/ARTE, SEE Cinema Network, Creative Europe MEDIA: mini-slate development
Homo Sive Natura (Italy)
Directed by Giovanni C. Lorusso
The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb (India)
Directed by Yashasvi Juyal
My Friend the Porn Star / Mein Freund der Pornostar (Austria)
Directed by Rosa Friedrich
Lover, Not a Fighter / Milovník, nie bojovník (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martina Buchelová
Produced by NINJA film, Unit+Sofa
Coproduced by Radio and Television Slovakia
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
Paris Paris (Belgium)
Directed by Isabelle Tollenaere
Rain Catcher (Italy, United Kingdom)
Directed by Michele Fiascaris
Incinerator / Shokyakuro (Japan)
Directed by Shuntaro Uchida
Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France)
Directed by Mate Ugrin
Produced by Kadromat
Coproduced by In the Cut, Fünferfilm, Nanslafu films
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, CNC - Aide aux cinémas du monde, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, ARTE/Cofinova, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Creative Europe MEDIA