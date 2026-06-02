02-06-2026

FNE at KVIFF 2026: Karlovy Vary IFF Announces Lineup for 60th Anniversary Edition

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    KARLOVY VARY: New films by Miroslav Terzić, Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov, Tonia Mishiali, and Ivan Ostrochovský have been selected for the Crystal Globe Competition of the 60th anniversary edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF).

    Among the films selected for the Proxima competition there are titles by Anna Domček and Šimon Domček, Martina Buchelová, and Mate Ugrin.

    The Official Selection also includes a number of Special Screenings such as the world premiere of Estonian/Lithuanian Morten by Ivan Pavljutskov (produced by Kopli Kinokompanii in coproduction with Fralita Films), the world premiere of Ukrainian/Latvian/Slovak documentary To Die to Live by Yuliia Hontaruk, and the world premiere of absurdist comedy Gregorius, the Chosen One Director / Vyvolený by Tomasz Mielnik, a Czech/Polish/Romanian coproduction produced by Background Films in coproduction with Mozaika Films, deFilm, and Magiclab.

    The festival will be held 3 – 11 July 2026.

    Crystal Globe Competition:

    3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)
    Directed by Miroslav Terzić
    Produced by This and That Productions  
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, Invictus, Kinorama
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Black Money for White Nights / Cherni pari za beli noshti (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
    Produced by Abraxas Film
    Coproduced by graal films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Center

    Chica Checa (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia)
    Directed by Šimon Holý
    Produced by Silk Films
    Coproduced by The French Connection, Arina Film, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Ille de France, Pilsner Region, European Union – Next Generation EU

    Five Years, Four Months / Cinco años, cuatro meses (Colombia, USA)
    Directed by Esteban Hoyos García, Juan Miguel Gelacio Ramírez

    Behind the Rain / Detrás de la lluvia (Chile)
    Directed by Valeria Sarmiento

    The Guest / Gæsten (Denmark)
    Directed by Mads Mengel

    A Happy Family (Switzerland)
    Directed by Jan-Eric Mack

    Hijamat (Germany)
    Directed by Nader Saeivar

    The Lion at My Back (Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece)
    Directed by Tonia Mishiali
    Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films
    Coproduced by Iris Productions, Avaton Films
    Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center S.A. – CREATIVE GREECE – Recovery and Resilience Facility Co-Production Window (Greece), Film Fund Luxembourg – Cineworld,  Creative Europe MEDIA - Mini-Slate Funding

    Pipes (Lebanon)
    Directed by Karim Kassem

    Only Beautiful Things to Look At / Prameň (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
    Produced by Punkchart Films, Negativ
    Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio, Proton Cinema, the Czech Television
    Supported by Czech Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, National Film Institute – Hungary, Hungarian National Film Office, Kultminor

    Fruit Gathering / Thit-thee Khu (Myanmar, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Aung Phyoe

    Proxima Competition:

    33 Steps / 33 krokov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Anna Domček, Šimon Domček

    Truck Driver / Camionero (Spain, Argentina)
    Directed by Francisco Marise

    Against Nature / Contra la Naturaleza (Mexico)
    Directed by Axel Bertha

    A Whole Person Almost / Enas olokliros anthropos schedon (Greece, Bulgaria, Germany, Cyprus, Romania)
    Directed by Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis
    Produced by Horsefly Films
    Coproduced by Red Carpet Films, Wunderlust, Felony Film, Tangaj Production
    Supported by the Greek Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, EKOME, ERT, Phanta Rei, Onassis, ZDF/ARTE, SEE Cinema Network, Creative Europe MEDIA: mini-slate development

    Homo Sive Natura (Italy)
    Directed by Giovanni C. Lorusso

    The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb (India)
    Directed by Yashasvi Juyal

    My Friend the Porn Star / Mein Freund der Pornostar (Austria)
    Directed by Rosa Friedrich

    Lover, Not a Fighter / Milovník, nie bojovník (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martina Buchelová
    Produced by NINJA film, Unit+Sofa
    Coproduced by Radio and Television Slovakia
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    Paris Paris (Belgium)
    Directed by Isabelle Tollenaere

    Rain Catcher (Italy, United Kingdom)
    Directed by Michele Fiascaris

    Incinerator / Shokyakuro (Japan)
    Directed by Shuntaro Uchida

    Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France)
    Directed by Mate Ugrin
    Produced by Kadromat 
    Coproduced by In the Cut, Fünferfilm, Nanslafu films
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, CNC - Aide aux cinémas du monde, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, ARTE/Cofinova, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Published in Czech Republic

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