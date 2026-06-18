A New Platform for Discovering Animated Film Arrives in Europe - Animation HUB

PRAGUE: A new online platform dedicated to animated film is entering the European scene. Animation HUB ( AHUB ), launched by CEE Animation , is a curated space connecting audiences, educators, and film professionals with high-quality animated works.

Animation HUB responds to a long-standing issue within the animation sector. While short animated films regularly circulate through festivals, they often become difficult to access once their festival run ends. AHUB addresses this problem by guiding users towards legally available films across different platforms and bringing them together within one curated environment.

“Thousands of animated films travel through festivals every year, yet many of them disappear from public visibility shortly after their premiere. At the same time, we live in an age of content overload, where discovering quality animation beyond the algorithms of major platforms is becoming increasingly difficult. At CEE Animation, we believe this is exactly the moment when curated spaces matter again, helping audiences discover films with context, trust, and deeper understanding. CEE Animation created AHUB to help European animation remain visible, accessible, and alive long after its premiere,” says Lucia Dubravay Trautenberger, Project Manager of Animation HUB.

Rather than competing with major streaming services, AHUB positions itself as a cultural guide. The platform offers thematic collections, curated selections of nearly 4,000 high-quality animated works, editorial content, and educational materials that encourage audiences to perceive animation not only as a genre, but as an artistic form.

The platform is designed for a wide range of users. General audiences can discover films through collections organised by theme, style, or age group. Festival and more demanding audiences will find auteur works often missing from large streaming platforms. Educators and students gain access to contextualised content suitable for educational purposes.

The platform also includes editorial content, such as interviews with international animation creators and producers, thematic articles, and updates on festivals and industry developments. AHUB therefore functions not only as a database, but also as a living source of context and inspiration.

An important part of the platform is not only its curatorial approach, but also its support for the life cycle of animated films. This is why the New in Line section was created, focusing on newly finished animated films ready for distribution. The section helps increase the visibility of recent productions among festivals, distributors, broadcasters, and the wider professional community.

Another key element of the platform is the upcoming AHUB Pro section, which will serve as a professional space for creators, producers, and other industry players. It will support project presentation, partner discovery, and access to professional information, helping strengthen collaboration within the European animation sector.

With the upcoming AHUB Pro section, CEE Animation responds to a clear industry need: a dedicated space where producers can present their animated projects in development or production and connect directly with international decision-makers, such as festival programmers, sales agents, distributors, broadcasters, or co-producers. As a new and innovative business tool, AHUB Pro aims to improve the circulation of European animated works and strengthen their visibility across international markets.

Animation HUB is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA and co-financed by the governments of Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia through Visegrad Grants from the International Visegrad Fund, together with the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Producers’ Association, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, and additional national and regional partners.

Click HERE for a press release.