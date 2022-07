TARTU: Sander Joon’s short animated film Sierra, winner of Best Baltic Short and Special Prize at the 2annas ISFF 2022, will open the 17th edition of PÖFF 's Tartu Love Film Festival aka Tartuff , which will run in Tartu’s historic Town Hall Square 1-6 August 2022.

Estonia’s largest open-air cinema will host, as usual, films produced in various years and selected for a large audience. One of them is Sweet Charity (1969) by Bob Fosse, which will be screened on the opening evening, after Sierra.

The complete programme of the festival will be announced on 18 July 2022.