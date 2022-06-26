PRODUCTION: Multi-national TV Series Estonia Shoots in Belgium

The showrunner is Miikko Oikonen from Finland, and Swedish Måns Månsson and Finnish Juuso Syrjä are directing.
The series is produced by Fisher King Oy from Finland in coproduction with Estonia’s Amrion, Belgium’s Panache Productions and Kärnfilm Ab from Sweden. The producers are: Tarja Ahava (Finland), Lina Ehrenpreis (Sweden) and Elina Litvinova (Estonia). Matti Halonen (Finland), Johannes Lassila (Finland), Martina Stöhr (Sweden), Petra Jönsson (Sweden), Riina Sildos (Estonia) and André Logie (Belgium) are executive producers.
The Estonian Film Institute supported the development with 20,000 EUR. MTV/CMore and the Scandinavian, Finnish and Belgian national film funds are supporting the project.
Estonia is prominently represented in the creative aspects of the series, with Andris Feldmanis and Livia Ulman involved as screenwriters, Jaanus Vahtra as costume designer, Kaire Hendrikson as make-up designer, Matis Mäesalu and Eva Maria Gramakovski as set designers, as well as several actors like Gert Raudsep, Priit Pius and Juhan Ulfsak in key roles.
The shooting started in Belgium on 30 May 2022, in one of the world’s largest pavilion pools, where part of the MS Estonia ferry was constructed. The production is planned to continue until 30 October 2022 with locations in Belgium, Turkey, Estonia, Finland and Sweden. The Estonian parts will be filmed from 10 August to 9 September 2022.
German Beta Film is handling the sales.
Production Information:
Producer:
Fisher King Oy (Finland)
Coproducers:
Amrion (Estonia)
Kärnfilm Ab (Sweden)
Panache Productions (Belgium)
Credits:
Script & showrunner: Miikko Oikonen
Director: Måns Månsson, Juuso Syrjä
Screenwriters: Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman, Henrik Engström
Makeup designer: Kaire Hendrikson
Set designers: Matis Mäesalu, Eva-Maria Gramakovski
Costume designer: Jaanus Vahtra
Cast: Gert Raudsep, Priit Pius, Juhan Ulfsak
Finland: Henri Peltonen, Jussi Nikkilä, Pasi Toukola, Pertti Sveholm, Ari Luoma-Aho, Pelle Heikkilä, Teijo Seppelin, Hannes Suominen
Sweden: Erik Oldenburg, Anders Mossling, Jörgen Berglund, Peter Andersson, Johan Bilgren, Claes Hartelius, Jenny Andersson, Katia Winter, Peter Ekblom, Sven Boräng
Estonia: Arnold Rooste, Egon Nuter, Mattias Vint, Rain Simmul, Janek Tamm, Kaspar Velberg, Grete Kukk, Doris Tislar