TALLINN: Baltic Event Co-Production Market has launched its call for applications. This year, they are welcome earlier, till 15 July. The industry event of the Tallinn Black Nights IFF also announced deadlines for TV Beats Co-Financing market and Script Pool Tallinn.

The deadline for the TV Beats Co-Financing market is 5 September 2022. Eight projects from teams involving a producer, a screenwriter and/or a director will be chosen.

Script Pool Tallinn has extended the deadline for submissions to 31 July 2022. Five international film projects with the team behind (director, scriptwriter and producer) will be selected.

The Baltic Event will be held 18 – 25 November 2022 and the Tallinn Black Nights IFF will take place 11 – 27 November 2022.