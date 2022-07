TALLINN: Estonian Cultural Endowment has given out 386,000 EUR as production and development grants for feature, animated and documentary films.

Out of the total, 156,000 EUR went to feature film projects, 122,500 EUR went to animated films and 107,500 EUR to documentaries.

The biggest amount of 60,000 EUR was given to the Estonian minority coproduction Orenda directed by Finnish director Pirjo Honkasalo.

The deadline of the call was 20 May 2022, the decision was made on 8 June 2022 and it was finalised up to a month later, when it was signed by the Minister of Culture.

Click HERE for the grants chart.