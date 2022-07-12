PRODUCTION: Ergo Kuld's Defective Brides Wraps Shooting in Estonia

TALLINN: The domestic comedy Defective Brides / Vigased pruudid by Ergo Kuld was shot during 18 days from 8 June to 10 July 2022 in the Matsalu National Park in the Lääne County, Estonia. It is also lensed by the director Ergo Kuld.

The screenplay is based on a story of the same title by legendary Estonian writer Eduard Vilde, dating back to 1888. It was previously made into a film in 1929 (from which only some excerpts have survived) and also into a popular television play in 1989.

This time, the story has been adapted by screenwriter Ott Kilusk. According to director Ergo Kuld, Eduard Vilde's humour is timeless and the story is still exciting to work with today. “Defective Brides is a great source material that can be used in any era to make a modern film that will make the audience laugh. The theme of the confrontation between the older and younger generations touches everyone and offers the joy of recognition to viewers of all ages“, Ergo Kuld said.

The story unfolds in the Lääne County at the beginning of the 20th century, where the owner of the Lipuvere farm decides to marry his daughters off to wealthy suitors from the Mulgi County. However, the hearts of the girls already belong to local boys, with whom a plan is forged to get rid of the troublesome grooms.

The main cast includes Oskar Seeman, Simo Andre Kadastu, Maria Teresa Kalmet and Maarja Johanna Mägi.

Defective Brides is produced by Kristian Taska through Taska Film and Tanel Tatter through Apollo Film Productions, and coproduced by Veiko Esken through Kassikuld. The film is financed by Apollo Film Productions and it is budgeted at 400,000 EUR.

Estonian Theatrical Distribution will release the film in domestic cinemas in the fall of 2023.

Production Information:

Producers:

Taska Film (Estonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Apollo Film Productions (Estonia)

Tanel Tatter: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Kassikuld (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: Ergo Kuld

Screenwriter: Ott Kilusk

DoP: Ergo Kuld

Cast: Oskar Seeman, Simo Andre Kadastu, Maria Teresa Kalmet, Maarja Johanna Mägi, Harry Kõrvits, PääruOja, KasparVelberg, Tarvo Vridolin