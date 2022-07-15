PRODUCTION: Poop, Spring and Others To Be Released as Omnibus Long Animated Film

Writer Andrus Kivirähk as himself in the film based on his short stories, Poop, Spring and Others

TALLINN: Five short animated films based on the renowned writer Andrus Kivirähk’s short stories for children, are set to be released in the winter of 2023 as an omnibus long animated film titled Poop, Spring and Others. Two of them are already ready and three are still in production.

Each episode is directed by a different filmmaker: Poop and Spring / Kaka jakevad by René Vilbre, Peter the Beetle / Sitikas Peeter by Meelis Arulepp, The Lost Socks / Kadunud sokid by Oskar Lehemaa, The Photo that Came Alive / Pilt, mis öösel liigutas by Mikk Mägi, and Meatballs and Dumplings / Frikadellid ja pelmeenid by Heiki Ernits.

Poop and Spring and Peter the Beetle are finished.

All of them are produced by Kristel Tõldsepp for A Film Eesti and are executed in different animation techniques. “In addition to a diverse set of characters and directors, the film will offer a chance to see animation in its different variations, starting with classic Disney school and up to modern 3D solutions and the kind of puppet animation that hasn’t been tried in Estonia before”, producer Kristel Tõldsepp explained.

Next to the animated characters, the writer Andrus Kivirähk will also make an appearance as himself.

The film’s central themes are longing, friendship, love, family and fears that often seem more serious than they really are.

The project is budgeted at 800,000 EUR and is supported by the Estonian Film Foundation and the Estonian Cultural Endowment.

Poop, Spring and Others will be distributed in Estonia by Hea Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

A Film Eesti (Estonia)

Credits:

Directors: René Vilbre, Meelis Arulepp, Mikk Mägi, Oskar Lehemaa, Heiki Ernits

Screenwriter: Andrus Kivirähk

Cast: Mait Malmsten, Peeter Oja, Vega Freya Luus, Priit Pius, Rasmus Ermel, Jan Uuspõld, Mari-Liis Lember