FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights FF Announces New Competition Programme

Critics’ Picks will showcase up to 10 films and it will join the existing competitive sections: the Official Selection, First Feature, Baltic Competition, and Rebels with a Cause programmes.
The extended deadline for submissions to the 26th edition of PÖFF, including films to be considered for the Critics’ Picks programme, as well as sub-festivals PÖFF Shorts and Just Film, is 17 August 2022. The final deadline is 24 August 2022.
FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights FF Announces New Competition ProgrammeBy FNE Staff
TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, whose 26th edition will be held 11 – 27 November 2022, will launch this year a new competition programme, Critics’ Picks. The programming team of the new section is headed by Nikolaj Nikitin, head of SOFA School of Film Advancement.
