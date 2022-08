TALLINN: Estonian government has decided to increase Film Estonia ’s support by 3.4 m EUR in 2022, which will increase the total funding for the cash rebate scheme in 2022 to 5.4 m EUR.

The increased funding is expected to bring 11.4 m EUR in additional revenue into Estonia, with a net income of at least 8 m EUR, according to ERR, the English-language service of the Estonian Public Broadcasting.

The increased sum was proposed by the Culture minister Tiit Terik in May 2022 and decided by the Government on 4 August 2022.

Film Estonia is handling the cash rebate scheme under the umbrella of the Estonian Film Institute.