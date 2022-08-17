FESTIVALS: Animist International Animation Festival Ready to Animate Tallinn Screens

“In our rapidly infantalising society of emoticons and gifs, we need quality animation more than ever. That's why we created a thought-provoking animation festival”, the director of the festival, animator Priit Tender, told Film New Europe.
A total of 533 films from 62 countries were submitted.
The international competition programme will be segmented into six blocks depicting an evolutionary journey from birth to death and rebirth: Animals, Descendants, Bodies, Homes, Demons and Souls.
Additionally, there are nine special programmes: Estonian New Animation I & II, Ukrainian Special, Panorama, Night Cinema, Animation for Kids, Awarded Films, Children’s Animation Competition, as well films produced by Olivier Catherin, a French producer who is also a member of the international jury.
Animist Academy will gather lectures, workshops and conversations, which will help open up the creative process of animation and explore its interdisciplinary opportunities. The Animist Academy is run by Animist Tallinn in cooperation with the Animation Department of the Estonian Academy of Arts and Tallinn University's Department of Social and Cultural Anthropology.
This year’s visual is designed by a Croatian animator living in Estonia, Lucija Mrzljak, and it is inspired by a quote by Oscar Wilde: “Give him a mask and he will tell you the truth”.
The Animist International Animation Festival is supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and theTallinn Culture and Sports Department.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
Animals:
Polar Bear Bears Boredom (Japan)
Directed by Koji Yamamura
Deep Water (Ukraine)
Directed by Anna Dudko
Snails` Breakfast (Russia)
Directed by Eugeniy Fadeyev
Ten Degrees of Strange (USA, United Kingdom)
Directed by Lynn Tomlinson
In the Upper Room (Austria, Hungary)
Directed by Alexander Gratzer
Pearl Diver (Norway)
Directed by Margrethe Danielsen
Chado (United Kingdom)
Directed by Dominica Harrison
The Awakening of the Insects (France)
Directed by Stephanie Lansaque, Francois Leroy
Tie (Portugal, France)
Directed by Alexandra Ramires
The Debutante (United Kingdom)
Directed by Elizabeth Hobbs
Descendants:
Plans for Love (France)
Directed by Claire Sichez
Hide (France, Hungary, Canada)
Directed by Daniel Benjamin Gray
Two Sisters (France)
Directed by Anna Budanova
How I Grew Up (China)
Directed by Yufei Liu
The Heart of Betel Nuts (Taiwan)
Directed by Cheng-Tse Wu
Thing (Germany)
Directed by Malte Stein
Sierra (Estonia)
Directed by Sander Joon
Bodies:
A Body (Italy)
Directed by Milena Tipaldo
Glazing (USA)
Directed by Lilli Carré
Girl in the Water (Taiwan)
Directed by Shi-Rou Huang
Silvering (United Kingdom)
Directed by Eilidh Nicoll
Epidemia (Estonia)
Directed by Kristjan Holm
Drift Through Mirrors (United Kingdom)
Directed by Stuart Pound
Mitch Match Series #22 (Hungary)
Directed by Géza M. Tóth
Eyes And Horns (Germany, South Korea, USA)
Directed by Chaerin Im
Patient’s Mind (China)
Directed by Zhiheng Wang
Good Placement of Seeds (China)
Directed by Xi Chen
Scale (France, Belgium, Czech Republic)
Directed byJoseph Pierce
Hysteresis (Germany)
Directed Robert Seidel
Homes:
Bye Little Block! (Hungary)
Directed by Éva Darabos
Sugar Show (Russia)
Directed by Liana Makaryan
The Passerby (Belgium, France)
Directed by Hannah Letaïf
Great Wall of Poland (Poland)
Directed by Aga Jarząb
Baroudeur (Switzerland)
Directed by Mauro Carraro
‘Til We Meet Again (Estonia)
Directed by Ülo Pikkov
Of Wood (USA)
Directed by Owen Klatte
Loop (Spain, Argentina)
Directed by Pablo Polledri
Demons:
Fall of the Ibis King (Ireland)
Directed by Mikai Geronimo, Josh O’Caoimh
The Hangman at Home (Denmark, France, Canada)
Directed by Michelle and Uri Kranot
Miracasas (Switzerland, France)
Directed by Raphaëlle Stolz, Augusto Zanovello
Colony (USA)
Directed by Pilar Garcia-Fernandezsesma
Blink in the Desert (Japan)
Directed by Shinobu Soejima
Krasue (Japan)
Directed by Ryo Hirano
Souls:
Night (Germany, Qatar, Palestine, Jordan)
Directed by Ahmad Saleh
Elena (Lithuania, France, Croatia)
Directed by Birute Sodeikaite
A Bite of Bone (Japan)
Directed by Honami Yano
Noir Soleil (France)
Directed by Marie Larrivé
Buried in Europe (Estonia)
Directed by Hardi Volmer, Urmas Jõemees
Intermission (Hungary)
Directed by Réka Bucsi