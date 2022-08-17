FESTIVALS: Animist International Animation Festival Ready to Animate Tallinn Screens

TALLINN: The second edition of the Animist International Animation Festival will screen 104 films of which 49 will be competing in the best short animation and best student animation categories. Held in Tallinn 17-20 August 2022, Animist is the only film festival in Estonia dedicated to animation.

“In our rapidly infantalising society of emoticons and gifs, we need quality animation more than ever. That's why we created a thought-provoking animation festival”, the director of the festival, animator Priit Tender, told Film New Europe.

A total of 533 films from 62 countries were submitted.

The international competition programme will be segmented into six blocks depicting an evolutionary journey from birth to death and rebirth: Animals, Descendants, Bodies, Homes, Demons and Souls.

Additionally, there are nine special programmes: Estonian New Animation I & II, Ukrainian Special, Panorama, Night Cinema, Animation for Kids, Awarded Films, Children’s Animation Competition, as well films produced by Olivier Catherin, a French producer who is also a member of the international jury.

Animist Academy will gather lectures, workshops and conversations, which will help open up the creative process of animation and explore its interdisciplinary opportunities. The Animist Academy is run by Animist Tallinn in cooperation with the Animation Department of the Estonian Academy of Arts and Tallinn University's Department of Social and Cultural Anthropology.

This year’s visual is designed by a Croatian animator living in Estonia, Lucija Mrzljak, and it is inspired by a quote by Oscar Wilde: “Give him a mask and he will tell you the truth”.

The Animist International Animation Festival is supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and theTallinn Culture and Sports Department.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

Animals:

Polar Bear Bears Boredom (Japan)

Directed by Koji Yamamura

Deep Water (Ukraine)

Directed by Anna Dudko

Snails` Breakfast (Russia)

Directed by Eugeniy Fadeyev

Ten Degrees of Strange (USA, United Kingdom)

Directed by Lynn Tomlinson

In the Upper Room (Austria, Hungary)

Directed by Alexander Gratzer

Pearl Diver (Norway)

Directed by Margrethe Danielsen

Chado (United Kingdom)

Directed by Dominica Harrison

The Awakening of the Insects (France)

Directed by Stephanie Lansaque, Francois Leroy

Tie (Portugal, France)

Directed by Alexandra Ramires

The Debutante (United Kingdom)

Directed by Elizabeth Hobbs

Descendants:

Plans for Love (France)

Directed by Claire Sichez

Hide (France, Hungary, Canada)

Directed by Daniel Benjamin Gray

Two Sisters (France)

Directed by Anna Budanova

How I Grew Up (China)

Directed by Yufei Liu

The Heart of Betel Nuts (Taiwan)

Directed by Cheng-Tse Wu

Thing (Germany)

Directed by Malte Stein

Sierra (Estonia)

Directed by Sander Joon

Bodies:

A Body (Italy)

Directed by Milena Tipaldo

Glazing (USA)

Directed by Lilli Carré

Girl in the Water (Taiwan)

Directed by Shi-Rou Huang

Silvering (United Kingdom)

Directed by Eilidh Nicoll

Epidemia (Estonia)

Directed by Kristjan Holm

Drift Through Mirrors (United Kingdom)

Directed by Stuart Pound

Mitch Match Series #22 (Hungary)

Directed by Géza M. Tóth

Eyes And Horns (Germany, South Korea, USA)

Directed by Chaerin Im

Patient’s Mind (China)

Directed by Zhiheng Wang

Good Placement of Seeds (China)

Directed by Xi Chen

Scale (France, Belgium, Czech Republic)

Directed byJoseph Pierce

Hysteresis (Germany)

Directed Robert Seidel

Homes:

Bye Little Block! (Hungary)

Directed by Éva Darabos

Sugar Show (Russia)

Directed by Liana Makaryan

The Passerby (Belgium, France)

Directed by Hannah Letaïf

Great Wall of Poland (Poland)

Directed by Aga Jarząb

Baroudeur (Switzerland)

Directed by Mauro Carraro

‘Til We Meet Again (Estonia)

Directed by Ülo Pikkov

Of Wood (USA)

Directed by Owen Klatte

Loop (Spain, Argentina)

Directed by Pablo Polledri

Demons:

Fall of the Ibis King (Ireland)

Directed by Mikai Geronimo, Josh O’Caoimh

The Hangman at Home (Denmark, France, Canada)

Directed by Michelle and Uri Kranot

Miracasas (Switzerland, France)

Directed by Raphaëlle Stolz, Augusto Zanovello

Colony (USA)

Directed by Pilar Garcia-Fernandezsesma

Blink in the Desert (Japan)

Directed by Shinobu Soejima

Krasue (Japan)

Directed by Ryo Hirano

Souls:

Night (Germany, Qatar, Palestine, Jordan)

Directed by Ahmad Saleh

Elena (Lithuania, France, Croatia)

Directed by Birute Sodeikaite

A Bite of Bone (Japan)

Directed by Honami Yano

Noir Soleil (France)

Directed by Marie Larrivé

Buried in Europe (Estonia)

Directed by Hardi Volmer, Urmas Jõemees

Intermission (Hungary)

Directed by Réka Bucsi