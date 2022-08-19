Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost Hits Estonian Screens

TALLINN: Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost by Elmo Nüganen, the second instalment in the trilogy based on the medieval crime bestsellers by Estonian writer Indrek Hargla, will be theatrically released in Estonia on 19 August 2022. With the first instalment released on 15 April 2022 and the final, Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter, to be released on 14 October 2022, this is the first time when a domestic trilogy is entirely released in Estonia in a single year.

Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost is an international coproduction, produced by Estonia’s Taska Film, Nafta Films, Apollo Film Productions and Hansa Film, in coproduction with Germany’s Maze Pictures, Latvia’s Film Angels Productions and Lithuania’s InScript .

The film was supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Viru Film Fund, the Film Fund of Saare County, the Tartu Film Fund, the National Film Center of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Lithuanian Tax Incentive, Creative Europe MEDIA, Kanal2, and Apollo TV.

Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost is starring Märten Metsaviir, Maarja Johanna Mägi, Alo Kõrve and Raivo Trass, among others.

The first part of the trilogy, Melchior the Apothecary by Elmo Nüganen has had 125,000 admissions so far.