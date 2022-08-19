Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost Hits Estonian Screens

Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost is an international coproduction, produced by Estonia’s Taska Film, Nafta Films, Apollo Film Productions and Hansa Film, in coproduction with Germany’s Maze Pictures, Latvia’s Film Angels Productions and Lithuania’s InScript .
The film was supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Viru Film Fund, the Film Fund of Saare County, the Tartu Film Fund, the National Film Center of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Lithuanian Tax Incentive, Creative Europe MEDIA, Kanal2, and Apollo TV.
Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost is starring Märten Metsaviir, Maarja Johanna Mägi, Alo Kõrve and Raivo Trass, among others.
The first part of the trilogy, Melchior the Apothecary by Elmo Nüganen has had 125,000 admissions so far.