FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights FF 2022 Announces First Films in Main Competition

This year PÖFF will introduce a new competition programme, Critics’ Picks, led by Nikolaj Nikitin. Critics’ Picks joins the Official Selection, First Features, Baltic Competition and Rebels with a Cause programmes.
Also in 2022 the Baltic Competition will screen only fiction films and also considers minority Baltic coproductions. For the first time, most programmes also have their own lead curators
OFFICIAL SELECTION (First Seven Titles):
Driving Mum / Á ferð með mömmu (Iceland, Estonia)
Directed by Hilmar Oddsson
Produced by Ursus Parvus
Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Zik Zak Filmworks
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute
A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)
Directed by Gentian Koçi
The Wastetown / Shahre Khamoush (Iran)
Directed by Ahmad Bahrami
River of Desire / Cidade Ilhada (Brazil)
Directed by Sergio Machado
Ginji the Speculator (Japan)
Directed by Ryuichi Mino
578 Magnum / 578: Phát Đạn Của KẻĐiên (Vietnam)
Directed by Lương Đình Dũng
The Punishment / El Castigo (Chile, Argentina)
Directed by Matias Bize
