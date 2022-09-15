15-09-2022

FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights FF 2022 Announces First Films in Main Competition

    PÖFF25 Awards Ceremony 2021 PÖFF25 Awards Ceremony 2021 Credit: Liis Reiman / PÖFF

    TALLINN: The first seven films in the main competition - Official Selection of the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) have been announced. The festival will be held 11 – 27 November 2022.

    This year PÖFF will introduce a new competition programme, Critics’ Picks, led by Nikolaj Nikitin. Critics’ Picks joins the Official Selection, First Features, Baltic Competition and Rebels with a Cause programmes.

    Also in 2022 the Baltic Competition will screen only fiction films and also considers minority Baltic coproductions. For the first time, most programmes also have their own lead curators

    OFFICIAL SELECTION (First Seven Titles):

    Driving Mum / Á ferð með mömmu (Iceland, Estonia)
    Directed by Hilmar Oddsson
    Produced by Ursus Parvus
    Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Zik Zak Filmworks
    Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute

    A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)
    Directed by Gentian Koçi

    The Wastetown / Shahre Khamoush (Iran)
    Directed by Ahmad Bahrami

    River of Desire / Cidade Ilhada (Brazil)
    Directed by Sergio Machado

    Ginji the Speculator (Japan)
    Directed by Ryuichi Mino

    578 Magnum / 578: Phát Đạn Của KẻĐiên (Vietnam)
    Directed by Lương Đình Dũng

    The Punishment / El Castigo (Chile, Argentina)
    Directed by Matias Bize

