Tenth Baltic Pitching Forum Announces Winners

The Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts” in partnership with the Riga International Film Festival, the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS, PÖFF Shorts and the Estonian Short Film Center ShortEst.
The 11th Baltic Pitching Forum will take place 4 – 7 October 2023.
WINNERS:
Winner of Participant Rights at the European Short Film Co-production Forum Euro Connection 2023 - Clermont-Ferrand IFF:
The Toilet / El baño (Estonia)
Directed by Ragne Mandri, Sushant Bhat
Produced by FatCat Films
Invitation to Talents and Short Film Market 2022 and its Pitching Session “You Only Pitch Twice”:
Sauna Day / Saunapäev (Estonia)
Directed by Anna Hints, Tushar Prakash
Produced by Stellar Film
Baltic Producers Jury MEDIA Award (1,000 EUR cash prize):
The Toilet / El baño (Estonia)
Directed by Ragne Mandri, Sushant Bhat
Special Mention:
Conductor / Dirigentas (Lithuania)
Produced by Tylus Kinas
Yle TV Pre-buy Award (2,500 EUR):
Limo (Latvia)
Directed by Tīna Zariņa
Produced by White Picture
Radiator IP Sales Distribution Award (consultancy and guidance for filmmakers):
Offside / Suluseis (Estonia)
Directed by Sander Joon
Produced by AAA Creative