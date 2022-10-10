Tenth Baltic Pitching Forum Announces Winners

VILNIUS: The anniversary 10th edition of the Baltic Pitching Forum showcased 12 projects from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and this year’s guest country Norway, from 5 to 8 October 2022.

The Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts” in partnership with the Riga International Film Festival, the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS, PÖFF Shorts and the Estonian Short Film Center ShortEst.

The 11th Baltic Pitching Forum will take place 4 – 7 October 2023.

WINNERS:

Winner of Participant Rights at the European Short Film Co-production Forum Euro Connection 2023 - Clermont-Ferrand IFF:

The Toilet / El baño (Estonia)

Directed by Ragne Mandri, Sushant Bhat

Produced by FatCat Films

Invitation to Talents and Short Film Market 2022 and its Pitching Session “You Only Pitch Twice”:

Sauna Day / Saunapäev (Estonia)

Directed by Anna Hints, Tushar Prakash

Produced by Stellar Film

Baltic Producers Jury MEDIA Award (1,000 EUR cash prize):

The Toilet / El baño (Estonia)

Directed by Ragne Mandri, Sushant Bhat

Special Mention:

Conductor / Dirigentas (Lithuania)

Produced by Tylus Kinas

Yle TV Pre-buy Award (2,500 EUR):

Limo (Latvia)

Directed by Tīna Zariņa

Produced by White Picture

Radiator IP Sales Distribution Award (consultancy and guidance for filmmakers):

Offside / Suluseis (Estonia)

Directed by Sander Joon

Produced by AAA Creative