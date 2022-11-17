17-11-2022

FNE Podcast: Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2022: Triin Tramberg: Managing Director at Discovery Campus

By

    FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Triin Tramberg, Managing Director of Discovery Campus, First Feature Competition programmer and Works in Progress & Script Pool project competition manager, about the main activities and programme of this year’s Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, which will be held 20 – 25 November 2022 within the Tallinn Black Nights FF (11 – 27 November 2022).

    Triin Tramberg, source: private archiveBaltic Event Works in Progress, which is celebrating its 20th birthday, will showcase eight projects. The 8th International Works in Progress includes five projects by renowned directors, while Just Film Works in Progress will present six feature films.

    Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

    Published in Estonia

    Latest from Alexander Gabelia

    More in this category:« Cinema Attendance in Estonia Lowest in 16 Years