FESTIVALS: PÖFF Shorts 2022 Announces Winners

The winners eligible for the short film Academy Award nomination are Neighbour Abdi by Douwe Dijkstra, Bird in the Peninsula by Atsushi Wada and 3rd Octave F by Eeva Mägi.
The PÖFF Shorts European Film Academy candidate for the Best Short Film and the Rebels with A Cause winner will be announced during the Black Nights Film Festival closing ceremony on 26 November 2022.
WINNERS:
PÖFF SHORTS NATIONAL COMPETITION:
Best Short Film:
3rd Octave F (Estonia)
Directed by Eeva Mägi
Jury Mention:
Sierra (Estonia, 2022)
Directed by Sander Joon
PÖFF SHORTS ANIMATION COMPETITION:
Best Short Animated Film:
Bird in the Peninsula (France, Japan)
Directed by Atsushi Wada
Jury Mention:
Slow Light (Poland, Portugal)
Directed by Katarzyna Kijek, Przemysław Adamski
Best Children’s Animated Film:
The Queen of the Foxes (Switzerland)
Directed by Marina Rosset
Children’s Animated Film Jury Mention:
I'm Not Afraid (Germany, Norway)
Directed by Marita Mayer
Besy Student Short Animated Film – New Talents: Animation:
Persona (South Korea)
Directed by Sunjin Moon
New Talents: Animation Jury Mention:
Epicenter (South Korea)
Directed by Heeyoon Hahm
PÖFF SHORTS LIVE ACTION COMPETITION
Best Live Action Short Film:
Neighbour Abdi (the Netherlands)
Directed by Douwe Dijkstra
Jury Mention:
Nest (Denmark, Iceland)
Directed by Hlynur Pálmason
Best Student Short Film – New Talents: Live Action:
Tropicalia (Dominican Republic)
Directed by Rodney Llaverías