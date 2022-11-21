21-11-2022

FESTIVALS: PÖFF Shorts 2022 Announces Winners

    FESTIVALS: PÖFF Shorts 2022 Announces Winners credit: POFF

    TALLINN: The winners of the international short film and animation festival PÖFF Shorts (15 – 23 November 2022) were announced on 19 November 2022.

    The winners eligible for the short film Academy Award nomination are Neighbour Abdi by Douwe Dijkstra, Bird in the Peninsula by Atsushi Wada and 3rd Octave F by Eeva Mägi.

    The PÖFF Shorts European Film Academy candidate for the Best Short Film and the Rebels with A Cause winner will be announced during the Black Nights Film Festival closing ceremony on 26 November 2022.

    WINNERS:

    PÖFF SHORTS NATIONAL COMPETITION:

    Best Short Film:
    3rd Octave F (Estonia)
    Directed by Eeva Mägi

    Jury Mention:
    Sierra (Estonia, 2022)
    Directed by Sander Joon

    PÖFF SHORTS ANIMATION COMPETITION:

    Best Short Animated Film:
    Bird in the Peninsula (France, Japan)
    Directed by Atsushi Wada

    Jury Mention:
    Slow Light (Poland, Portugal)
    Directed by Katarzyna Kijek, Przemysław Adamski

    Best Children’s Animated Film:
    The Queen of the Foxes (Switzerland)
    Directed by Marina Rosset

    Children’s Animated Film Jury Mention:
    I'm Not Afraid (Germany, Norway)
    Directed by Marita Mayer

    Besy Student Short Animated Film – New Talents: Animation:
    Persona (South Korea)
    Directed by Sunjin Moon

    New Talents: Animation Jury Mention:
    Epicenter (South Korea)
    Directed by Heeyoon Hahm

    PÖFF SHORTS LIVE ACTION COMPETITION

    Best Live Action Short Film:
    Neighbour Abdi (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Douwe Dijkstra

    Jury Mention:
    Nest (Denmark, Iceland)
    Directed by Hlynur Pálmason

    Best Student Short Film – New Talents: Live Action:
    Tropicalia (Dominican Republic)
    Directed by Rodney Llaverías

