FESTIVALS: POFF Announces DDA SPOTLIGHT AWARD Recipients and TV Beats Co-Financing Market Winners

TALLINN: The 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ), which is running till 27 November 2022, has announced that Sarah Polley and Ali Abbasi will receive the DDA SPOTLIGHT AWARD. The TV Beats Co-Financing Market also announced its awards on 23 November 2022.

This is the third year when the festival presents the DDA SPOTLIGHT AWARD to shine a light on diversity and inclusion in cinema. Sarah Polley will receive the award for Women Talking, while Ali Abbasi will be awarded for Holy Spider.

The TV Beats Co-Financing Market, which was organised for the second year, awarded its main prize to the Portuguese drama project Finisterra, a series written by Guilherme Branquinho, Leone Niel and Gabriela Giffoni, while the Hypewriter Award was handed out to the Italian/French project Cosmic Girl, a series written by Daniela De Francesco and Adama Grevoz.

