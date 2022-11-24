FESTIVALS: POFF Announces DDA SPOTLIGHT AWARD Recipients and TV Beats Co-Financing Market Winners

This is the third year when the festival presents the DDA SPOTLIGHT AWARD to shine a light on diversity and inclusion in cinema. Sarah Polley will receive the award for Women Talking, while Ali Abbasi will be awarded for Holy Spider.
The TV Beats Co-Financing Market, which was organised for the second year, awarded its main prize to the Portuguese drama project Finisterra, a series written by Guilherme Branquinho, Leone Niel and Gabriela Giffoni, while the Hypewriter Award was handed out to the Italian/French project Cosmic Girl, a series written by Daniela De Francesco and Adama Grevoz.
Click HERE for more information about the DDA SPOTLIGHT AWARD and HERE for the TV Beats Co-Financing Market.