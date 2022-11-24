24-11-2022

FESTIVALS: POFF Announces DDA SPOTLIGHT AWARD Recipients and TV Beats Co-Financing Market Winners

    TV Beats award for Finisterra TV Beats award for Finisterra credit: POFF

    TALLINN: The 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), which is running till 27 November 2022, has announced that Sarah Polley and Ali Abbasi will receive the DDA SPOTLIGHT AWARD. The TV Beats Co-Financing Market also announced its awards on 23 November 2022.

    This is the third year when the festival presents the DDA SPOTLIGHT AWARD to shine a light on diversity and inclusion in cinema. Sarah Polley will receive the award for Women Talking, while Ali Abbasi will be awarded for Holy Spider.

    The TV Beats Co-Financing Market, which was organised for the second year, awarded its main prize to the Portuguese drama project Finisterra, a series written by Guilherme Branquinho, Leone Niel and Gabriela Giffoni, while the Hypewriter Award was handed out to the Italian/French project Cosmic Girl, a series written by Daniela De Francesco and Adama Grevoz.

    Click HERE for more information about the DDA SPOTLIGHT AWARD and HERE for the TV Beats Co-Financing Market.

