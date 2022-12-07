Viaplay’s TV Series Bullshit, Produced in Partnership with Estonia, to Premiere in 2023

TALLINN: Viaplay’s TV series Bullshit, produced by Nordisk Film Creative Alliance from Denmark in partnership with Estonia’s Nafta Film will have its premiere in 2023. The series is supported by Film Estonia ’s cash rebate.

The six-part series is directed by Milad Alami, and created and written by Milad Alami, Bo Hr. Hansen and Molly Malene Stensgaard. It is based on a bestseller by Camilla Stockmann and Janus Køster-Rasmussen, and stars Alba August and Marco Ilsø, alongside Clint Ruben, Victoria Carmen Sonne, Magnus Juhl Andersen, Peter Christoffersen and Jacob Cedergren, among others.

The production of the series is also supported by Public Service Puljen, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Film Estonia’s cash rebate and Creative Europe MEDIA.

Viaplay Content Distribution is handling the international sales.