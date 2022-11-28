Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2022 Announces Winners

TALLINN: Eight awards were handed out to film projects in different stages of scriptwriting, development or postproduction at the 21st Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022, which took place within the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (11 – 27 November 2022).

The Fisherman’s Daughter (Puerto Rico, Colombia, Brazil) directed by Edgar De Luque Jácome was awarded Best International Project in the Works in Progress section, while Ukrainian project Blindsight directed by Ruslan Batytskyi won Best Project Award in the Baltic Event Co-Production.

INDUSTRY@TALLINN & BALTIC EVENT 2022 WINNERS:

Script Pool:

Script Pool Award:

And Thus It Will Go On (Spain)

Directed by Marina Palacio

Works in Progress:

Best International Project:

The Fisherman’s Daughter (Puerto Rico, Colombia, Brazil)

Directed by Edgar De Luque Jácome

Best Baltic Project:

Black Velvet (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Liene Linde

Produced by Ego Media

Just Film Award:

Raw Material (Hungary)

Directed by Martin Boross

Produced by Filmfabriq

Baltic Event Co-Production:

Best Project Award:

Blindsight (Ukraine)

Directed by Ruslan Batytskyi

Best Pitch:

Certainly the End of Something (Poland)

Directed by Michal Marczak

Produced by Anna Rozalska

Producers Network Prizes:

Elaheh Nobakht for Blue Girl (Iran)

Adriana Răcășan for A Flower is Not a Flower (Romania)

