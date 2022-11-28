Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2022 Announces Winners

The Fisherman’s Daughter (Puerto Rico, Colombia, Brazil) directed by Edgar De Luque Jácome was awarded Best International Project in the Works in Progress section, while Ukrainian project Blindsight directed by Ruslan Batytskyi won Best Project Award in the Baltic Event Co-Production.
INDUSTRY@TALLINN & BALTIC EVENT 2022 WINNERS:
Script Pool:
Script Pool Award:
And Thus It Will Go On (Spain)
Directed by Marina Palacio
Works in Progress:
Best International Project:
The Fisherman’s Daughter (Puerto Rico, Colombia, Brazil)
Directed by Edgar De Luque Jácome
Best Baltic Project:
Black Velvet (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Liene Linde
Produced by Ego Media
Just Film Award:
Raw Material (Hungary)
Directed by Martin Boross
Produced by Filmfabriq
Baltic Event Co-Production:
Best Project Award:
Blindsight (Ukraine)
Directed by Ruslan Batytskyi
Best Pitch:
Certainly the End of Something (Poland)
Directed by Michal Marczak
Produced by Anna Rozalska
Producers Network Prizes:
Elaheh Nobakht for Blue Girl (Iran)
Adriana Răcășan for A Flower is Not a Flower (Romania)
