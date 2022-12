TALLINN: Estonia’s National Archives and Film Institute have launched the platform Arkaader, providing classic and newer Estonian films. A virtual classroom is planned to be added in 2023.

The platform offers classic and newer feature films, documentaries, animated children's films, as well as concerts for free or for up to 5.90 EUR. A monthly ticket costs 8.80 EUR.

"Arkaader solves the question that has plagued film enthusiasts time and time again: where can I see this or that Estonian film?" Edith Sepp, head of the Estonian Film Institute said, quoted by ERR News.