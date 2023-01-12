Construction of Tallinn Film Wonderland Film Studio to Start in 2023

TALLINN: The construction of the Tallinn Film Wonderland film studio will begin in 2023, as confirmed by Margus Allikmaa, head of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia ( Kultuurikapital ).

In November 2022, the Tallinn city council announced that the construction would finally start in 2023. Deputy Mayor Joosep Vimm said, quoted by ERR, that the venture was one of the capital's biggest priorities.

Tallinn Film Wonderland will be funded mostly by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia. "We have made our forecasts and, since receipts are good, we will be able to finance the film campus, not in five or six years, but already in 2024. Everything depends on the pace at which Estonia moves," Margus Allikmaa said, quoted by ERR.

In November 2019, Film City - Tallinn Film Wonderland was announced as the most modern film industry centre in the region, whose first phase was to be completed by 2022 and which would include three studios and auxiliary spaces to be built on the Paljassaare peninsula.

The process was slow and in 2021 numerous cultural organisations joined the statement of the Estonian Filmmakers Association stressing the need for the Film City - Tallinn Film Wonderland, which had received a building permit, but whose funding was still unclear.