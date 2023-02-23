Last Sentinel Sold to North America

TALLINN: The sci-fi thriller Last Sentinel by Estonian Academy Award nominated Tanel Toom has been sold by Altitude to Vertical for North American distribution. The film is a British/Estonian/German coproduction.

Toom’s sophomore feature is starring Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann, Lucien Laviscount and Martin McCann, and it follows four soldiers in a remote military base waiting for their two-year shift to end.

The film was produced by British Sentinel Entertainment in coproduction with Estonia’s Allfilm and Germany’s Kick Films in cooperation with CrossDay Productions and Stigma Films from the UK, and Tallifornia and Ichiban Films from Estonia.

The Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, Film Estonia, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, the Bavarian Bank Fund and the Deutscher Filmforderfonds supported the project.

Toom’s short film The Confession was nominated for the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011.