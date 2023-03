TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ) has opened submissions for its 27th edition, which will be held 3 - 19 November 2023. The deadline is 1 July 2023.

The submissions are also open for PÖFF’s sub-festivals, youth and children's festival Just Film and animation and short film festival PÖFF Shorts.

Just Film will also be held 3 – 19 November 2023, while PÖFF Shorts will take place from 7 to 15 November 2023.

Submissions are open for PÖFF, Just Film, and PÖFF Shorts.