PRODUCTION: Andres Puustusmaa in Postproduction with Estonian/Latvian One-dimensional Man

TALLINN: Estonian director and former actor Andres Puustusmaa is currently in postproduction with his feature drama One-dimensional Man / Ühemõõtmeline mees, which is estimated to be finished in 2023.

Raul's father Viktor, a Soviet-era Estonian militia officer, shaped his son with communist ideology. Raul was raised in a violent and pathological attitude of the despotic father, blindly driven by the ideology. Driven by his jealousy of his wife and her bohemian lifestyle, Viktor, being a high ranking KGB officer, stated her as a predator against the Soviet nation, and one early morning she is taken by KGB agents to an unknown destination.

"Some members of the society accept life in a one-dimensional reality of which it is almost impossible to get out. In the information age, this is due to the fact that a person cannot cope with the amount and quality of information poured in. (…) There is no choice, only the illusion of choice", Andres Puustusmaa said in the statement.

The main cast includes Juhan Ulfsak, Yang Ge and Mait Malmsten.

The film is produced by Katerina Monastyrskaya through Estonian Leo Films and coproduced by Roberts Vinovskis through Latvian Studio Locomotive.

The project received 250,000 EUR of support from the Estonian Film Institute in June 2022. The Cultural Endowment of Estonia and the Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) are also supporting. The total budget is 500,000 EUR.

The principal photography took place from 14 October to 30 November 2022. The film was entirely shot in Tallinn.

Production Information:

Producer:

Leo Films (Estonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Studio Locomotive (Latvia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Andres Puustusmaa

Screenwriter: Andres Puustusmaa

DoP: Mait Maekivi

Cast: Juhan Ulfsak, Yang Ge, Mait Malmsten