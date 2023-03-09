09-03-2023

Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter Hits Estonian Cinemas in April 2023

    Melchior the Apothecary by Elmo Nüganen Melchior the Apothecary by Elmo Nüganen photo: Robert Lang

    TALLINN: The last part of the Estonian/German/Latvian/Lithuanian trilogy Melchior the Apothecary directed by Elmo Nüganen will be released in Estonia on 14 April 2023.

    The first two films of the trilogy were both box office hits in Estonia in 2022. Melchior the Apothecary had almost 130,000 admissions, while Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost had over 86,000 admissions. Both films are now available in Estonia on Telia and Elisa VoD platforms.

    Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter was produced by Taska FilmNafta FilmsApollo Film Productions and Hansa Film, and coproduced by Maze Pictures, Film Angels ProductionsInScript. It was supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Viru Film Fund, the Film Fund of Saare County, the Tartu Film Fund, the National Film Center of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Lithuanian Tax Incentive, Creative Europe MEDIA, Kanal2, and Apollo TV.

    Global Screen has acquired the entire trilogy.

