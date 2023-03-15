Smoke Sauna Sisterhood Sold to Over 20 Territories

TALLINN: Anna Hints’ first long documentary Smoke Sauna Sisterhood was sold by Autlook Filmsales to over 20 territories including North America, where it will be released by Greenwich Entertainment (in the USA) and Sherry Media Group (in Canada). The film is a coproduction between Estonia, France and Iceland.

The territories where the film had already been sold include Germany, Spain, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Greece and Cyprus, Switzerland, Norway, Benelux, Denmark, Portugal, Latvia, New Zealand and Australia.

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood looks at womanhood through the rituals of the smoke sauna. It was produced by Estonia’s Alexandra Film in coproduction with French Kepler 22 Productions and Ursus Parvus (Iceland).

The film received the Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary the Sundance Film Festival 2023.