20-11-2023

FNE at 27th Black Nights Film Festivals: Full List of Winners

    FNE at 27th Black Nights Film Festivals: Full List of Winners credit: POFF

    TALLINN: The Italian production Misericordia directed by Emma Dante was awarded the Grand Prix for Best Film in the main competition of the 27th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), which was held 3 – 19 November 2023.

    Four majority and minority coproductions from Romania, Montenegro, Georgia, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North-Macedonia, Slovenia and Slovakia were among the 20 titles selected for the Official Competition of the festival.

    This year, PÖFF focused on Serbia and SEE countries, and also screened a record number of Ukrainian films.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    OFFICIAL SELECTION – COMPETITION:

    Grand Prix for Best Film:
    Misericordia (Italy)
    Directed by Emma Dante

    Best Director:
    Manuel Martín Cuenca for Andrea’s Love (Spain)

    Best Cinematography:
    Goert Giltay for Natasha's Dance (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Jos Stelling

    Best Script:
    Manuel Martín Cuenca (director) & Lola Mayo (screenwriter) for Andrea’s Love (Spain)

    Best Actor:
    Simone Zambelli in Misericordia (Italy)

    Best Actress (ex-aequo):

    Lubna Azabal in Amal (Belgium)
    Directed by Jawad Rhalib

    Kim Higelin in Consent (France)
    Directed by Vanessa Filho

    Best Original Score:
    David Van Keer, Birger Embrechts for The Magnet Man (Belgium, Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Gust Van den Berghe

    Best Production Design:
    Patient #1 (Georgia)
    Directed by Rezo Gigineishvili
    Produced by Independent Film Project

    FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION:

    Best Film Award:
    The Moon Is Upside Down (New Zealand)
    Directed by Loren Taylor

    Special Jury Prizes:
    Mo Mamma (Estonia)
    Directed by Eeva Mägi
    Produced by Filmivabrik
    Coproduced by Kinosaurus Film
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

    Tentigo (Sri Lanka, India)
    Directed by Ilango Ram

    REBELS WITH A CAUSE COMPETITION PROGRAMME:

    Award for Best Film:
    Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania (Lithuania, Ireland, Latvia)
    Directed by Tomas Vengris
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
    Coproduced by Tiger Darling Productions, Studio Locomotive
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Award for Best Director:
    Agustín Toscano for I Trust You (Argentina)

    Award for Best Rebel with a Cause Short Film:
    Element (Côte d'Ivoire)
    Directed by Will Niava

    CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITION PROGRAMME:

    Award for Best Film:
    The Land Where Winds Stood Still (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Ardak Amirkulov

    Award for Best Director:
    Guel Arraes for Great Sertão (Brazil)

    Special Jury Mention:
    The Milky Way (Israel, France)
    Directed by Maya Kenig

    BALTIC FILM COMPETITION:

    Award for Best Baltic Film:
    Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia, France, Iceland)
    Directed by Anna Hints  
    Produced by Alexandra Film
    Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions, Ursus Parvus
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund

    Award for Best Baltic Producer for Coproduction:
    Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)
    Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Institute of Cinematography / Ministry of Culture and Sport / Spanish Government, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais / Xunta de Galicia, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund

    Audience Award:
    Once Again (For the Very First Time) (USA)
    Directed by Boaz Yakin

    International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:
    Falling Into Place (Germany)
    Directed by Aylin Tezel

    NETPAC Award:
    Inpaintings (Turkey)
    Directed by Ozan Yoleri

    JUST FILM WINNERS:

    Just Film Grand Prix for the Best Youth Film:
    Dyad (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yanna Titova
    Produced by Portokal
    Coproduced by NO Blink, Sonus and Right Solutions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    ECFA Award for the Best European Children's Film:
    Nina and the Hedgehog’s Secret (France)
    Directed by Alain Gagnol, Jean-Loup Felicioli

    #youngfilmmaker Best Film:
    Kaur Kulver (director) for Third Tree from the Left

    Youth Jury Award for Best Film:
    Skunk (Belgium)
    Directed by Koen Mortier

    Children's Jury Award for Best Film:
    Totally Boss (Estonia)
    Directed by Ingomar Vihmar
    Produced by Nafta

    Junior's Jury Award for Best Film:
    Bim (Belgium)
    Directed by Tom van Gestel

    Class Jury Special Award:
    The Fantastic Three (France)
    Directed by Michaël Dichter

    Lifetime Achievement Awards:
    Rein Rannap
    Mike Newell
    Dennis Davidson Spotlight Awards:
    Jonathan Glazer
    Yorgos Lanthimos

