FNE at 27th Black Nights Film Festivals: Full List of Winners

Four majority and minority coproductions from Romania, Montenegro, Georgia, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North-Macedonia, Slovenia and Slovakia were among the 20 titles selected for the Official Competition of the festival.
This year, PÖFF focused on Serbia and SEE countries, and also screened a record number of Ukrainian films.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
OFFICIAL SELECTION – COMPETITION:
Grand Prix for Best Film:
Misericordia (Italy)
Directed by Emma Dante
Best Director:
Manuel Martín Cuenca for Andrea’s Love (Spain)
Best Cinematography:
Goert Giltay for Natasha's Dance (the Netherlands)
Directed by Jos Stelling
Best Script:
Manuel Martín Cuenca (director) & Lola Mayo (screenwriter) for Andrea’s Love (Spain)
Best Actor:
Simone Zambelli in Misericordia (Italy)
Best Actress (ex-aequo):
Lubna Azabal in Amal (Belgium)
Directed by Jawad Rhalib
Kim Higelin in Consent (France)
Directed by Vanessa Filho
Best Original Score:
David Van Keer, Birger Embrechts for The Magnet Man (Belgium, Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Gust Van den Berghe
Best Production Design:
Patient #1 (Georgia)
Directed by Rezo Gigineishvili
Produced by Independent Film Project
FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION:
Best Film Award:
The Moon Is Upside Down (New Zealand)
Directed by Loren Taylor
Special Jury Prizes:
Mo Mamma (Estonia)
Directed by Eeva Mägi
Produced by Filmivabrik
Coproduced by Kinosaurus Film
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Tentigo (Sri Lanka, India)
Directed by Ilango Ram
REBELS WITH A CAUSE COMPETITION PROGRAMME:
Award for Best Film:
Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania (Lithuania, Ireland, Latvia)
Directed by Tomas Vengris
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Coproduced by Tiger Darling Productions, Studio Locomotive
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia
Award for Best Director:
Agustín Toscano for I Trust You (Argentina)
Award for Best Rebel with a Cause Short Film:
Element (Côte d'Ivoire)
Directed by Will Niava
CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITION PROGRAMME:
Award for Best Film:
The Land Where Winds Stood Still (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Ardak Amirkulov
Award for Best Director:
Guel Arraes for Great Sertão (Brazil)
Special Jury Mention:
The Milky Way (Israel, France)
Directed by Maya Kenig
BALTIC FILM COMPETITION:
Award for Best Baltic Film:
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia, France, Iceland)
Directed by Anna Hints
Produced by Alexandra Film
Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions, Ursus Parvus
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund
Award for Best Baltic Producer for Coproduction:
Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)
Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Institute of Cinematography / Ministry of Culture and Sport / Spanish Government, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais / Xunta de Galicia, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund
Audience Award:
Once Again (For the Very First Time) (USA)
Directed by Boaz Yakin
International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:
Falling Into Place (Germany)
Directed by Aylin Tezel
NETPAC Award:
Inpaintings (Turkey)
Directed by Ozan Yoleri
JUST FILM WINNERS:
Just Film Grand Prix for the Best Youth Film:
Dyad (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yanna Titova
Produced by Portokal
Coproduced by NO Blink, Sonus and Right Solutions
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
ECFA Award for the Best European Children's Film:
Nina and the Hedgehog’s Secret (France)
Directed by Alain Gagnol, Jean-Loup Felicioli
#youngfilmmaker Best Film:
Kaur Kulver (director) for Third Tree from the Left
Youth Jury Award for Best Film:
Skunk (Belgium)
Directed by Koen Mortier
Children's Jury Award for Best Film:
Totally Boss (Estonia)
Directed by Ingomar Vihmar
Produced by Nafta
Junior's Jury Award for Best Film:
Bim (Belgium)
Directed by Tom van Gestel
Class Jury Special Award:
The Fantastic Three (France)
Directed by Michaël Dichter
Lifetime Achievement Awards:
Rein Rannap
Mike Newell
Dennis Davidson Spotlight Awards:
Jonathan Glazer
Yorgos Lanthimos
