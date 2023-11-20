FNE at 27th Black Nights Film Festival: Winners of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2023

The five days of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (13 – 17 November 2023) were filled with networking, presentations, panel discussions and meetings.
Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2023 Winners:
SCRIPT POOL:
Winner:
What Remains (Switzerland)
Directed and written by Leon Yersin
Special Mention:
Rise of the Water Fox (Estonia)
Directed by Carlos E. Lesmes
Written by Elisabeth Kužovnik, Carlos E. Lesmes
Produced by Stellar Film
WORKS IN PROGRESS:
Best International Project:
Mamifera (Spain)
Written and directed by Liliana Torres
Best Baltic Project:
Southern Chronicles (Lithuania, Estonia)
Directed by Ignas Miškinis
Written by Egle Vertelyte
Produced by In Script
Coproduced by Nafta Films
Best Just Film Project:
Two of Me (Estonia)
Written and directed by Raul Esko, Romet Esko
Produced by Tallifornia
BALTIC EVENT CO-PRODUCTION MARKET:
Baltic Project Award:
The Elf (Finland)
Directed by Hannes Vartiainen
Best Pitch Award:
Flight from Kabul (Slovakia)
Directed by Sahraa Karimi
Produced by Wandal Production, s.r.o.
Producers Network Prize for Promising Young Producers:
Anna Gawlita and Marta Szymanowska for La Manche
Rea Rajčić for Pogana
Click HERE for TV Beats Co-financing Market winners.