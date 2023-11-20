FNE at 27th Black Nights Film Festival: Winners of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2023

TALLINN: Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event wrapped on 17 November 2023 with eight awards for projects in various stages of scriptwriting, development or postproduction, and an additional two awards recognising promising producers.

The five days of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (13 – 17 November 2023) were filled with networking, presentations, panel discussions and meetings.

Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2023 Winners:

SCRIPT POOL:

Winner:

What Remains (Switzerland)

Directed and written by Leon Yersin

Special Mention:

Rise of the Water Fox (Estonia)

Directed by Carlos E. Lesmes

Written by Elisabeth Kužovnik, Carlos E. Lesmes

Produced by Stellar Film

WORKS IN PROGRESS:

Best International Project:

Mamifera (Spain)

Written and directed by Liliana Torres

Best Baltic Project:

Southern Chronicles (Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Ignas Miškinis

Written by Egle Vertelyte

Produced by In Script

Coproduced by Nafta Films

Best Just Film Project:

Two of Me (Estonia)

Written and directed by Raul Esko, Romet Esko

Produced by Tallifornia

BALTIC EVENT CO-PRODUCTION MARKET:

Baltic Project Award:

The Elf (Finland)

Directed by Hannes Vartiainen

Best Pitch Award:

Flight from Kabul (Slovakia)

Directed by Sahraa Karimi

Produced by Wandal Production, s.r.o.

Producers Network Prize for Promising Young Producers:

Anna Gawlita and Marta Szymanowska for La Manche

Rea Rajčić for Pogana

