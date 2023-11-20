20-11-2023

FNE at 27th Black Nights Film Festival: Winners of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2023

    FNE at 27th Black Nights Film Festival: Winners of Industry@Tallinn &amp; Baltic Event 2023 credit: POFF

    TALLINN: Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event wrapped on 17 November 2023 with eight awards for projects in various stages of scriptwriting, development or postproduction, and an additional two awards recognising promising producers.

    The five days of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (13 – 17 November 2023) were filled with networking, presentations, panel discussions and meetings.

    Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2023 Winners:

    SCRIPT POOL:

    Winner:
    What Remains (Switzerland)
    Directed and written by Leon Yersin

    Special Mention:
    Rise of the Water Fox (Estonia)
    Directed by Carlos E. Lesmes
    Written by Elisabeth Kužovnik, Carlos E. Lesmes
    Produced by Stellar Film

    WORKS IN PROGRESS:

    Best International Project:
    Mamifera (Spain)
    Written and directed by Liliana Torres

    Best Baltic Project:
    Southern Chronicles (Lithuania, Estonia)
    Directed by Ignas Miškinis
    Written by Egle Vertelyte
    Produced by In Script
    Coproduced by Nafta Films

    Best Just Film Project:
    Two of Me (Estonia)
    Written and directed by Raul Esko, Romet Esko
    Produced by Tallifornia

    BALTIC EVENT CO-PRODUCTION MARKET:

    Baltic Project Award:
    The Elf (Finland)
    Directed by Hannes Vartiainen

    Best Pitch Award:
    Flight from Kabul (Slovakia)
    Directed by Sahraa Karimi
    Produced by Wandal Production, s.r.o.

    Producers Network Prize for Promising Young Producers:
    Anna Gawlita and Marta Szymanowska for La Manche
    Rea Rajčić for Pogana

