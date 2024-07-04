Apply for 4th Baltic Women in Film Mentorship

TALLINN: Female film and TV industry professionals from the Baltic countries under the age of 30 can apply to the "Baltic Women in Film Mentorship till 11 August 2024. The 4th edition of this programme will be held during a seven-month period from October 2024 to April 2025.

This is the first mentorship programme exclusively for women in all areas of the film and TV industries in the Baltic states, offering emerging professionals in the film industry a valuable opportunity to receive guidance and insight from mentors in the field.

The mentorship programme is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency Lithuanian Shorts and the Women in Film & Television Lithuania association, in partnership with the Riga International Film Festival, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Meeting Point – Vilnius, and the European Women Audiovisual Network (EWA, Belgium) with support from the Nordic Cultural Institute - Nordic Culture Point and the Nordic-Baltic Mobility Programme for Culture.

Click HERE for the press release.