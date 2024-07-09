Film Archives in National Archives of Estonia Halfway through Digitalisation

TALLINN: A total of 245 hours of the film archives in the National Archives of Estonia were digitalised by the end of 2023.

The process started in 2018 and is now halfway through.

The digitalised films will at some point reach Arkaader, the portal for Estonia’s film heritage, launched in 2022 by the Estonian Film Institute and the National Archives of Estonia.

Arkaader contains feature films, documentaries, animated films and newsreels, which can be watched free of charge (some of them), for 1.50 – 5.90 EUR ticket (for one film), or for a monthly subscription of 8.88 EUR (with the majority of content available worldwide).