The 2024 Tartuff Underway in Estonia

TARTU: Eighteen films are screening at the Tartu Love Film Festival Tartuff from 5 to 10 August 2024.

The screenings are taking place free of charge in Tartu's Town Hall Square and the cinema theatre Tartu Elektriteater.

The lineup includes action-horror-musical-comedy Estonian Chainsaws Were Singing (2024) by Sander Maran (produced by Marani Bros), the domestic premiere of Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash's short film Sauna Day, the Estonian/Finnish Revolution of Pigs (2004) by Jaak Kilm and René Reinumägi (produced by Rudolf Konimois Films and coproduced by Crea Video) , alongside films from Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Taiwan and India, among others.

The largest open-air film festival in the Baltics is organised by the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).