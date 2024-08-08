08-08-2024

The 2024 Tartuff Underway in Estonia

By
    Tartuff 2024 opening day Tartuff 2024 opening day photo: Laila Kaasik / Tartuff

    TARTU: Eighteen films are screening at the Tartu Love Film Festival Tartuff from 5 to 10 August 2024.

    The screenings are taking place free of charge in Tartu's Town Hall Square and the cinema theatre Tartu Elektriteater.

    The lineup includes action-horror-musical-comedy Estonian Chainsaws Were Singing (2024) by Sander Maran (produced by Marani Bros), the domestic premiere of Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash's short film Sauna Day, the Estonian/Finnish Revolution of Pigs (2004) by Jaak Kilm and René Reinumägi (produced by Rudolf Konimois Films and coproduced by Crea Video) , alongside films from Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Taiwan and India, among others.

    The largest open-air film festival in the Baltics is organised by the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

    Published in Estonia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Film Archives in National Archives of Estonia Halfway through Digitalisation GRANTS: Estonian Feature and Documentary Production Grants in 2024 »