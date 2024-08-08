GRANTS: Estonian Feature and Documentary Production Grants in 2024

TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute has distributed 4,740,000 EUR as production grants for feature and documentary films in 2024. Part of the grants will be financed in two stages, in 2024 and 2025.

A total of 4,365,000 EUR was distributed to six feature films, while some additional titles from 2023 received additional funding in 2024. Five documentaries received a total of 375,000 EUR.

