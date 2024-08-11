PRODUCTION: Estonian Director German Golub Shoots Baltic Biopic Our Erika

TALLINN: Estonian director German Golub is currently in production with his debut feature Our Erika / Meie Erika. This Estonian/Lithuanian/Latvian coproduction tells the story of Olympic track cyclist Erika Salumäe, who won Estonia's first Olympic gold after the country regained its independence.

The film stars Karolin Jürise and the script was penned by German Golub and Mehis Pihla. Erika Salumäe, who is currently living in Spain, was a script doctor.

The shooting started in Estonia (Tallinn, Tartu County and Ida-Viru County) in June 2024, moved to Latvia and Lithuania in July and returned to Estonia in August 2024.

Marju Lepp and Manfred Vainokivi are producing through Estonia’s Filmivabrik in coproduction with Uljana Kim through Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania), Marta Romanova-Jekabsone through Latvia’s KULTFILMA, Armin Karu through Estonia’s HansaFilm and Toomas Il through the Estonian platform Elisa, with support from the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Lithuanian Film Center, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Tartu Film Fund, Estiko and the Viru Film Fund.

The cast includes actors from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The film will be theatrically released in February 2026, advanced by a documentary about Erika Salumäe directed by Manfred Vainokivi, which will be released in October 2025. My Erika will also be launched exclusively on the Estonian platform Elisa in 2026.

German Golub won the Student Oscar for My Dear Corpses in 2020.

Production Information:

Producer:

Filmivabrik (Estonia)

Coproducers:

Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania)

KULTFILMA (Latvia)

HansaFilm (Estonia)

Elisa (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: German Golub

Scriptwriters: German Golub, Mehis Pihla

Script doctor: Erika Salumäe

DoP: Rein Kotov

Main cast: Karolin Jürise, Milena Miškeviča, Rodion Kuzmin