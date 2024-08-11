11-08-2024

PRODUCTION: Estonian Director German Golub Shoots Baltic Biopic Our Erika

By
    Erika Salumäe in 1992 Erika Salumäe in 1992 author: Jaan Künnap - photo licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license

    TALLINN: Estonian director German Golub is currently in production with his debut feature Our Erika / Meie Erika. This Estonian/Lithuanian/Latvian coproduction tells the story of Olympic track cyclist Erika Salumäe, who won Estonia's first Olympic gold after the country regained its independence.

    The film stars Karolin Jürise and the script was penned by German Golub and Mehis Pihla. Erika Salumäe, who is currently living in Spain, was a script doctor.

    The shooting started in Estonia (Tallinn, Tartu County and Ida-Viru County) in June 2024, moved to Latvia and Lithuania in July and returned to Estonia in August 2024.

    Marju Lepp and Manfred Vainokivi are producing through Estonia’s Filmivabrik in coproduction with Uljana Kim through Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania), Marta Romanova-Jekabsone through Latvia’s KULTFILMA, Armin Karu through Estonia’s HansaFilm and Toomas Il through the Estonian platform Elisa, with support from the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Lithuanian Film Center, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Tartu Film Fund, Estiko and the Viru Film Fund.

    The cast includes actors from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

    The film will be theatrically released in February 2026, advanced by a documentary about Erika Salumäe directed by Manfred Vainokivi, which will be released in October 2025. My Erika will also be launched exclusively on the Estonian platform Elisa in 2026.

    German Golub won the Student Oscar for My Dear Corpses in 2020.

    Production Information:

    Producer:
    Filmivabrik (Estonia)
    Marju Lepp: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Manfred Vainokivi: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Coproducers:
    Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania)
    KULTFILMA (Latvia)
    HansaFilm (Estonia)
    Elisa (Estonia)

    Credits:
    Director: German Golub
    Scriptwriters: German Golub, Mehis Pihla
    Script doctor: Erika Salumäe
    DoP: Rein Kotov
    Main cast: Karolin Jürise, Milena Miškeviča, Rodion Kuzmin

    Published in Estonia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    Related items

    More in this category:« GRANTS: Estonian Feature and Documentary Production Grants in 2024