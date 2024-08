TALLINN: Paramount+ series The Agency produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, and starring Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere, will start shooting in Estonia in September 2024 using the local rebate scheme. The first two episodes will be directed by Joe Wright.

Edith Sepp, the head of the Estonian Film Institute told ERR that a lot of Estonian professionals will be involved in the project.

The cast of the series also includes Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston and John Magaro in leading roles.

The Agency, which is a remake of the French CANAL+ espionage series Le Bureau des Légendes, is expected to premiere at the end of 2024.