PRODUCTION: Megafilm Service Preps Romantic Comedy Backed by NFI

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s Megafilm Service is set to begin principal photography on its upcoming romantic comedy One More Wish / Még egy kívánság in the autumn of 2025. The film will be directed by Kata Dobó and co-directed by Fanni Szilágyi.

Given her extensive artistic commitments, Kata Dobó has appointed rising talent Fanni Szilágyi as co-director, with Dobó overseeing Szilágyi’s creative contribution.

Set in contemporary Hungary, the film penned by András M. Kovács follows Fanni, a music manager in her late twenties, whose personal and professional life has stagnated. Her world is upended when she discovers a mysterious notebook capable of erasing anything from existence. After a professional misstep leaves her cornered, Fanni turns to the notebook’s powers for help.

The film explores themes of self-realisation, generational identity, and accountability, using the lens of humour and personal transformation. “With love and through humour, we want to depict the coming-of-age story of a young woman, touching on relationships, parental influences, and the challenge of taking responsibility,” Kata Dobó said in a statement.

Dorottya Helmeczy and Gábor Kálomista are producing through Megafilm Service.

“Well-crafted comedies consistently perform at the box office. While audiences are consumed by a range of concerns, we’re all inclined to believe that we’re just one wish, one trait, or one opportunity away from the life we imagine. That’s the emotional engine behind this story. Megafilm is committed to audience-driven filmmaking. For me, true success is measured by public reception. It’s a pleasure to engage with a film that’s both entertaining and anchored by a powerful message: don’t blame the world if something in your life isn’t working,” producer Dorottya Helmeczy added.

The budget of 3 m EUR / 1.19 billion HUF is entirely covered by the National Film Institute - Hungary through production support.

The film is scheduled to shoot over 35 days and it is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.

Production Information:

Producer:

Megafilm Service (Hungary)

Credits:

Directors: Kata Dobó, Fanni Szilágyi

Scriptwriter: András M. Kovács