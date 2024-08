TALLINN: The first edition of the Tallinn Industry Academy, introduced by Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event ( ITBE , 14 – 22 November 2024) and Locarno Pro will take place during the industry platform of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (8 – 24 November 2024).

The programme is designed for emerging sales professionals, distributors and programmers interested in improving their skills, expanding their network of contacts in the fields of sales, marketing, distribution, exhibition, as well as programming and curating.

Ten to 12 participants will be selected and the deadline for applications is 19 September 2024.

Click HERE for the press release.