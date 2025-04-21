PRODUCTION: Tomaž Gorkič Starts Shooting The Monster Behind the Iron Curtain

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Tomaž Gorkič started shooting The Monster behind the Iron Curtain / Pošast za železno zaveso on 19 April 2025. This dark thriller, inspired by the horrifying murders by a Yugoslavian serial killer, is Gorkič’s first TV series.

“It took me almost 10 years to develop the story and to prepare the project in a form of a series that covers an extensive historical period. The destinies of a few individuals, placed in a social context of that time, are merged into a story which works as a distorted reflection of human society. It is this distortion that contributes to the formation, and even idolisation, of the cult of a serial killer,” said director Tomaž Gorkič in a statement.

The main roles are played by Svit Stefanija and Saša Pavlin Stošič, joined by Marko Mandić, Sebastian Cavazza, Luka Cimprič and Andrijana Boškoska, among others.

The Monster behind the Iron Curtain is produced by Deja Škerjanc through 666 Productions in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, A Atalanta, Zvokarna, MB Grip and Društvo Veselih umetnikov. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre.

“The budget is estimated at 0.5m EUR,” producer Deja Škerjanc told FNE.

The 20-day shooting is taking place in Medvode, Tržič, Ljubljana and Vrhnika through May 2025.

The miniseries is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and released in 2026.

Tomaž Gorkič (1974) is a film, TV and theatre director and scriptwriter, who works in Slovenia and Italy. His filmography includes two genre feature films and over 10 short films, which received over 50 international film awards. His debut feature Idyll (2015, Blade production) is mentioned as “the first true Slovenian horror film”, and his sophomore satirical horror film The Curse of Valburga (2019, 666 Productions and Strup Produkcija) premiered at the Sitges Film Festival in 2019. Both films were released in cinemas, as well as on VoD and DVD in different countries around the world.

Production Information:

Producer:

666 Productions (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

A Atalanta (Slovenia)

Zvokarna (Slovenia)

MB Grip (Slovenia)

Društvo Veselih umetnikov (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Tomaž Gorkič

Screenwriter: Tomaž Gorkič

DoP: Miloš Srdić

Editor: Jurij Moškon

Production designer: Zoran Lesjak

Costume designer: Sanja Grcić

Make-up artist: Eva Uršič

Sound designer: Boštjan Kačičnik

Composer: Davor Herceg

Cast: Svit Stefanija, Saša Pavlin Stošič, Marko Mandić, Sebastian Cavazza, Luka Cimprič, Andrijana Boškoska, Karin Komljanec, Boris Kerč, Katarina Stegnar, Alenka Kraigher, Marinka Štern, Nebojša Pop Tasić