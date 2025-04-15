PRODUCTION: Mirza Begović Shoots The Will, a Sequel to His Bosnian Box Office Hit

SARAJEVO: Bosnian director Mirza Begović is presently shooting The Will / Testament, a sequel to his debut feature Father’s Last Wish / Amanet, which was a massive theatrical success in 2022.

The Will continues where Father’s Last Wish finished. After Asad learns that he did not inherit his late father's property, he is forced to experience life and work in the industrial city of Zenica at the beginning of the 1990s. Expecting to study while working, he quickly finds out that he has lost his right to education, and that life as a worker at the Zenica Steelworks is far from ordinary. The phenomenon of steel mill wages, cafés, gambling, shops, and the production of illegal mills affect him as well, which significantly impacts his family life.

“The Will is a film for the whole family that, although primarily a comedy, addresses various timeless problems in society, such as interpersonal and inter-family relationships and the division of property, the problem of gambling, alcoholism etc. It draws a parallel between two times/eras [1990s and present], revealing the flaws and shortcomings of each time,” said Mirza Begović.

The principal photography started in October 2023 in the village of Obojan near Fojnica, but had to be halted due to the legal issues that arose after the decision to annul the previously announced Funding decision by the Film Fund. The filming resumed on 6 April 2025 on the location of Podstijena near Busovača.

Zlatan Školjić and Nusmir Muharemović are returning to the main roles, backed by well-known Bosnian actors including Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Izudin Bajrović, Emina Muftić and Josip Pejaković among others.

The film is produced by Mirza Begović and Nevres Softić, and Ajdin Hasanić is the executive producer for Hudhud and AmfiTeatar. The film is coproduced by BH Telecom. The budget of the film is not closed yet, and producers are opene to collaboration.

The film has been supported by BH Telecom, the Government of Central Bosnia Canton, the Ministry of Education, Science, Youth, Culture and Sport of Central Bosnia Canton, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Zenica-Doboj Canton, the Busovača Municipality, and many private sponsors.

Una Film holds the rights for distribution in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with BH Telecom owning the rights for television. Swiss distribution company Helse holds the rights for most of the European countries, as well as Australia and Canada. At the moment, deals are being made for distribution in Croatia and Serbia.

The Will is expected to hit cinema theatres in Bosnia and Herzegovina by the end of 2025.

Production Information:

Producers:

Hudhud (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

AmfiTeatar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

BH Telecom (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Credits:

Director: Mirza Begović

Screenwriter: Mirza Begović

DoP: Nevres Softić

Cast: Zlatan Školjić, Nusmir Muharemović, Faketa Salihbegović – Avdagić, Iva Filipović, Josip Pejaković, Emina Muftić, Irfan Kasumović, Adem Smailhodžić, Mugdim Avdagić, Sabina Kulenović, Mirza Mušija, Enes Salković, Izudin Bajrović, Sanda Krgo, Midhat Kušljugić, Elvis Jahić, Adna Kaknjo, Emrah Halilović, Almir Nakić,Tihana Miličević