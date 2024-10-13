Estonia to Support Film Industry in Jõhvi with 10.9 m EUR

The film industry complex will be the first of its kind in Estonia and will offer services for film and audiovisual production, according to Delfi, quoted by ERR.
Estonia to Support Film Industry in Jõhvi with 10.9 m EURBy FNE Staff
TALLINN: With the 10.9 m EUR that the state will allot to develop infrastructure and support services for the film industry in Jõhvi, the Ida-Viru Investment Agency plans to establish a creative industries incubator building in the Jõhvi business park by September 2026.
