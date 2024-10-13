13-10-2024

Estonia to Support Film Industry in Jõhvi with 10.9 m EUR

    Jõhvi business park Jõhvi business park copyright: Ida-Viru Investment Agency

    TALLINN: With the 10.9 m EUR that the state will allot to develop infrastructure and support services for the film industry in Jõhvi, the Ida-Viru Investment Agency plans to establish a creative industries incubator building in the Jõhvi business park by September 2026.

    The film industry complex will be the first of its kind in Estonia and will offer services for film and audiovisual production, according to Delfi, quoted by ERR.

