Two of Me by Raul and Romet Esko

TALLINN: Eleven titles chosen from among 250 films from 66 countries landed in the First Feature Competition selection of the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ). The festival will be held 8 – 24 November 2024.

The First Feature Competition selection includes seven world premieres and four international premieres. All of the authors will be present in Tallinn.

“The common thread in this year's selection are intriguing stories supported by brilliant cinematography, acting and artwork”, said curator Triin Tramberg.

