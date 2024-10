TALLINN: Seventeen projects from countries including Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovakia and Czech Republic have been selected for the three categories of Works in Progress, which will be held within the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (15 – 22 November 2024).

The International Works in Progress section comprises seven projects, while four projects will be presented in Baltic Event Works in Progress and six projects in Just Film Works in Progress.

Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event is the industry segment of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which will be held 8 – 24 November 2024.

