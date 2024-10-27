27-10-2024

PÖFF Announces 2024 Critics Picks Competition Selection

    Nobody Likes Me by Tomáš Weinreb and Petr Kazda Nobody Likes Me by Tomáš Weinreb and Petr Kazda credit: Arytmia Film

    TALLINN: Ten world premieres from around the globe, selected by a team headed by Nikolaj Nikitin, will screen in the Critics Picks Competition at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF, 8 – 24 November 2024).

    Described by the festival director, Tiina Lokk as “chamber-like cinema”, the Critics Picks Competition presents the most daring and caring voices of world cinema, and shows contemporary masterpieces.

    "As the curatorial thin red line, we have a lot of brilliantly executed genre films, and I'm particularly proud to announce that our opening and closing films are hilarious black comedies from Portugal and Japan," Nikitin sums up this year's selection.

    Paolo Marinou-Blanco's Dreaming of Lions is opening the programme, and The Brothers Kitaura by Masaki Tsujino will close it.

    The festival’s industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will run from 14 to 22 November 2024. 

    Critics Picks Competition 2024:

    Dreaming of Lions (Portugal, Spain, Brazil)
    Directed by Paolo Marinou-Blanco

    Fishgirl (Ecuador)
    Directed by Javier Cutrona

    Hani (Canada) 
    Directed by Hou Dasheng

    I, the Song (Bhutan, Norway, Italy, France)
    Directed by Dechen Roder

    Jōhatsu (Lithuania)
    Directed by Lina Lužytė, Nerijus Milerius
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre , LRT 

    Moor (Kazakhstan, France)
    Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

    Nobody Likes Me (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France), fiction
    Directed by Tomas Weinreb, Petr Kazda 
    Produced by Arytmia Film (Slovakia)
    Coproduced by Black Balance (Czech Republic)
    Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Czech Film FundSlovak Audiovisual Fund

    Streets of Glória (Brazil)
    Directed by Felipe Sholl

    The Body (Italy)
    Directed by Vincenzo Alfieri

    The Brothers Kitaura (Japan)
    Directed by Masaki Tsujino

