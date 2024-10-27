PÖFF Announces 2024 Critics Picks Competition Selection

Described by the festival director, Tiina Lokk as “chamber-like cinema”, the Critics Picks Competition presents the most daring and caring voices of world cinema, and shows contemporary masterpieces.
"As the curatorial thin red line, we have a lot of brilliantly executed genre films, and I'm particularly proud to announce that our opening and closing films are hilarious black comedies from Portugal and Japan," Nikitin sums up this year's selection.
Paolo Marinou-Blanco's Dreaming of Lions is opening the programme, and The Brothers Kitaura by Masaki Tsujino will close it.
The festival’s industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will run from 14 to 22 November 2024.
Critics Picks Competition 2024:
Dreaming of Lions (Portugal, Spain, Brazil)
Directed by Paolo Marinou-Blanco
Fishgirl (Ecuador)
Directed by Javier Cutrona
Hani (Canada)
Directed by Hou Dasheng
I, the Song (Bhutan, Norway, Italy, France)
Directed by Dechen Roder
Jōhatsu (Lithuania)
Directed by Lina Lužytė, Nerijus Milerius
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre , LRT
Moor (Kazakhstan, France)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Nobody Likes Me (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France), fiction
Directed by Tomas Weinreb, Petr Kazda
Produced by Arytmia Film (Slovakia)
Coproduced by Black Balance (Czech Republic)
Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Streets of Glória (Brazil)
Directed by Felipe Sholl
The Body (Italy)
Directed by Vincenzo Alfieri
The Brothers Kitaura (Japan)
Directed by Masaki Tsujino