PÖFF Announces 2024 Critics Picks Competition Selection

Nobody Likes Me by Tomáš Weinreb and Petr Kazda

TALLINN: Ten world premieres from around the globe, selected by a team headed by Nikolaj Nikitin, will screen in the Critics Picks Competition at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF , 8 – 24 November 2024).

Described by the festival director, Tiina Lokk as “chamber-like cinema”, the Critics Picks Competition presents the most daring and caring voices of world cinema, and shows contemporary masterpieces.

"As the curatorial thin red line, we have a lot of brilliantly executed genre films, and I'm particularly proud to announce that our opening and closing films are hilarious black comedies from Portugal and Japan," Nikitin sums up this year's selection.

Paolo Marinou-Blanco's Dreaming of Lions is opening the programme, and The Brothers Kitaura by Masaki Tsujino will close it.

The festival’s industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will run from 14 to 22 November 2024.



Critics Picks Competition 2024:



Dreaming of Lions (Portugal, Spain, Brazil)

Directed by Paolo Marinou-Blanco



Fishgirl (Ecuador)

Directed by Javier Cutrona

Hani (Canada)

Directed by Hou Dasheng



I, the Song (Bhutan, Norway, Italy, France)

Directed by Dechen Roder



Jōhatsu (Lithuania)

Directed by Lina Lužytė, Nerijus Milerius

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre , LRT



Moor (Kazakhstan, France)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov



Nobody Likes Me (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France), fiction

Directed by Tomas Weinreb, Petr Kazda

Produced by Arytmia Film (Slovakia)

Coproduced by Black Balance (Czech Republic)

Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund



Streets of Glória (Brazil)

Directed by Felipe Sholl



The Body (Italy)

Directed by Vincenzo Alfieri



The Brothers Kitaura (Japan)

Directed by Masaki Tsujino