BOX OFFICE: Two Domestic Films in Estonian Top Ten of 2024

Alien 2 or The Return of Valdis in 17 Chapters by Rasmus Merivoo

TALLINN: Rasmus Merivoo’s Alien 2 or The Return of Valdis in 17 Chapters / Tulnukas 2 ehk Valdise tagasitulek 17 osas, based on his cult classic short film, was the third most watched film in Estonian cinemas in 2024, while Life and Love / Elu ja armastus by Helen Takkin was number nine.

Despicable Me 4 tops the 2024 charts with 141,296 admissions and 950,553 EUR gross, followed by Inside Out 2 with 101,634 admissions and 832,234 EUR gross, and Rasmus Merivoo’s Alien 2 or The Return of Valdis in 17 Chapters / Tulnukas 2 ehk Valdise tagasitulek 17 osas, produced and distributed by Tallifornia.

Released on 1 April 2024, Alien 2 or The Return of Valdis in 17 Chapters had over 68,000 admissions in Estonian cinemas in its first two weeks, which is the best start for a domestic production after COVID-19.

Life and Love / Elu ja armastus by Helen Takkin, which was produced by Taska Film, coproduced by Apollo Film Productions and distributed by Hea Film, had 56,513 admissions and 389,711 EUR gross.

A total of 64 Estonian films were screened in cinemas, including 29 new releases (of which 10 were feature films), with a total of 323,741 admissions.

In 2024, the general admissions increased by 12.4 percent to 2.47 m, while the box office revenue was 18.4 m EUR, with 2.5 m EUR less than in 2023, according to the Estonian Film Institute.