DocPoint Tallinn 2025 Announces Programme

TALLINN: Over 40 documentaries will be shown in the Estonian capital and also in Tartu at the 16th International Documentary Film Festival DocPoint Tallinn , taking place 4 – 9 February 2025.

The list of long documentaries includes Estonian Citizen of Sun / Päikese kodanik by Riho Västrik, Romanian Eight Postcards From Utopia / Opt ilustrate din lumea ideală by Radu Jude and Christian Ferencz-Flatz, Czech/Slovak/Austrian coproduction I Am Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být by Klára Tasovská, Hungarian/French/Croatian coproduction KIX by Bálint Révész and Dávid Mikulán, Estonian/Finland Lahkumine Tallinnast. 1941 by Jaak Kilmi and Kiur Aarma, Estonian Lindprii by Peeter Brambat and Liina Keevallik, Polish/Swiss The Last Expedition / Ostatnia wyprawa by Eliza Kubarska, Latvian To Be Continued. Teenhood. / Turpinājums. Pieaugšana. by Ivars Seleckis and Armands Začs, and Polish/German coproduction Trust Me by Joanna Ratajczak.

They will be complemented by a selection of short documentaries.

DocPoint Tallinn is organised with support from the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Film Institute, the Tallinn Cultural Office, and the Embassy of Poland in Estonia.