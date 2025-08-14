PRODUCTION: Jaak Kilmi Enters Postproduction with Dirt in Your Face

TALLINN: Estonian director Jaak Kilmi wrapped the shoot for Dirt in Your Face / Musta pori näkku on 10 August 2025. This late-'80s coming-of-age road film is an Estonian/Latvian coproduction.

Inspired by the autobiographical novel of Mihkel Raud, the film tells the story of a teenage metal band, Golem, as they take a wild ride from Tallinn to Võru to play the legendary rock festival in the last days of Soviet rule.

Described by Kilmi as "a punk movie, a road movie, and a memory movie," the film is weighed down with youthful rebellion against period absurdity. The book itself has a pivotal share in Estonian culture.

Martin Algus penned the script, and the main cast includes Erik Hermaküla, Timotheus Sammul, Carolyn Veensalu, and Erling Eding.

„Mihkel Raud’s Dirt in Your Face is the most-read book in the Estonian literature of the last 20 years, and it is fair to call it a modern classic. Its film adaptation visualises the youthful adventures in the story, and shows how rock and punk music were the catalyst that helped fight the stupid Soviet repression", producer Kristian Taska of Taska Film told FNE.

Kristian Taska is producing through Estonia's Taska Film in coproduction with Tanel Tatter and Veiko Esken through Estonia’s Apollo Film Production, Janis Kalejs through Latvia’s Film Angels Studio, and Rain Rannu and Tõnu Hiielaid through Estonia’s Tallifornia.

The project is supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Viru Film Fund, the Tartu Film Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, and the Latvian State Guarantee Fund.

Sponsors include Alexela, A. Le Coq, Apotheka, Postimees, Kanal 2, Coca-Cola, Tradehouse, and Babe.

The budget is 1.6 m EUR.

The filming started on 10 July 2025 and the premiere is set for the autumn of 2026. Hea Film will distribute the film in the Baltics.

Production Information:

Producer:

Taska Film (Estonia)

Coproducers:

Apollo Film Production (Estonia)

Film Angels Studio (Latvia)

Tallifornia (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: Jaak Kilmi

Screenwriter: Martin Algus

DoP: Elen Lotman

Production designer: Katrin Sipelgas

Costume designer: Anu Lensment

Cast: Timotheus Sammul, Erik Hermaküla, Erling Eding, Carolyn Veensalu, Carmen Mikiver, Nikolai Bentsler, Ago Anderson, Jaune Kimmel, Simo Andre Kadastu, Rain Tolk