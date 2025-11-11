Just Film Celebrates 25 Years

TALLINN: Just Film , the youth and children’s film festival of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ), celebrates from 7 to 23 November 2025 its 25th anniversary with a record number of premieres.

For the first time in the festival’s history, the International Youth Film Competition Programme consists exclusively of world and international premieres. The International Children’s Film Competition includes ten films, six of which will also have their world or international premiere at Just Film.

For the third year in a row, Just Film together with Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event organises Just Film Industry Days with pitching sessions, panel talks, case studies, and presentations.

As one of Estonia’s largest cultural events for young audiences, the festival screens over 50 films each year and attracts around 20,000 visitors.