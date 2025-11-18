CODA Co-development Animation Awards Unveiled in Tallinn

TALLINN: CODA – Co-development Animation Awards, created to support early stage animated film project development and boost cross-border collaboration, have been unveiled as part of the industry programme of ​​ PÖFF Shorts ( Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival , 2025).

Initiated and administered by CEE Animation, and supported by national funds from 11 CEE countries, the awards were introduced by Edith Sepp, Head of the Estonian Film Institute, and Matija Šturm, representative of CEE Animation and Managing Director of CODA.

The awards will be distributed across three categories: Feature Film Co-Development Award (20,000 EUR), TV/Web Series and TV Specials Co-Development Award (20,000 EUR), Short Film Co-Development Award (5,000 EUR). A yearly open call for animated projects is planned, with the first edition expected to launch in the spring of 2026.

With 11 CEE countries already on board, the CODA Awards mechanism welcomes national film funds of countries with low- and mid-production capacity. It operates on a membership-based structure, with each member having a vote in the process.

Eligible projects, including feature films, TV/Web series and TV specials, and shorts at any phase of development, are submitted by independent producers from member countries. Each project must secure national funding from at least one partner (majority or minority) and involve at least two legal entities or producers from at least two member countries.

For more information, visit CEE Animation website or click HERE for a press release.